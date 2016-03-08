Serie A coach backs Inter to challenge Juventus for Scudetto

Inter Milan are closest to challenging Juventus for the Scudetto, according to Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli.



“The anti-Juve? Inter,” said Pioli.



“Higuain remains one of the best, but this year everyone has improved. All the

big clubs, but also Torino, Atalanta, Sampdoria and us.



“Napoli let a football maestro go in [Maurizio] Sarri, but they took one of the best Coaches in the world.



“Not to mention they had a good transfer campaign with [Simone] Verdi and Fabian Ruiz. Against Lazio it just took two passages of play.



“Roma have focused on potential by selling Alisson and Nainggolan, but I’m sure they’ll be stronger in the long-run. Monchi is someone who can recognise potential, and they’ve done what we’ve done, though we did it in our own way.



“As for Lazio, they have a very strong trident given they didn’t sell Milinkovic-Savic. They lost De Vrij, but an expert like Acerbi came in.”

