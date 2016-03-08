Serie A could be suspended; meeting on Tuesday crucial

The FIGC, meanwhile, eventually took the decision that all games today will go ahead as planned. However, it was also revealed that there will be a meeting on Tuesday to take stock of the situation, as the Players' Association expects that the league will be suspended for the health of their members.

The feeling is that the league will be suspended, but that would make it very hard to play all the games in time for the Euros this summer. On the other hand, it also remains to be seen if the Euros will take place at all, as the football world is facing a tough situation.

Earlier today, the game between Parma and SPAL was delayed for 45 minutes as the men in charge had still not decided whether to go ahead with the game or now. The Players' Association, in addition to the Minister of Sport, were pushing for all the games to be postponed.