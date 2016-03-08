Serie A: Empoli vs Genoa, the live commentary

Genoa have won three of their last four encounters with Empoli in Serie A (D1), after having failed to win in all their previous five matches against them in the competition (D3 L2). Genoa have lost six of their last nine matches away from home against newly promoted teams in the top-flight (W3), however, they have won two of their last three (L1): 1-0 vs Verona in December 2017 and 2-1 against Frosinone in September 2018. Empoli have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 17 matches in the top-flight, the longest ongoing run amongst teams currently in Serie A; they have only gone on a longer such run without a clean sheet once before in their history (18 between November 2005 and March 2006). Genoa have earned just four points away from home in Serie A this season, the joint-lowest tally (alongside Empoli and Chievo). Empoli (18) and Genoa (17) have lost more points from leading positions than any other teams in Serie A this season. Genoa (21) and Empoli (17) have conceded the most goals in the first half of games in Serie A 2018/19. Genoa have earned five points under Cesare Prandelli (W1 D2 L3). Prandelli has only gained fewer points after his first six matches as manager of a club in Serie A in October 1997 with Lecce (three points, excluding his time with Venezia when he only managed five games). Christian Kouamé scored his first goal in Serie A in the reverse fixture vs Empoli (on his debut in the competition): after having had a hand in six goals in his first 14 appearances in Serie A, he has since been involved in none in his last six. Empoli’s Miha Zajc has scored in three of his last four starts in Serie A (three goals). The youngest midfielder to have made at least 12 appearances in the current Serie A season is Empoli’s Hamed Junior Traorè and the youngest defender with at least 12 appearances in this competition is Genoa’s Cristian Romero.



