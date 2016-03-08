Serie A: Empoli vs Roma 0-1, N'Zonzi scored the opener

AS Roma are set to play against Empoli in the Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- The last time Empoli beat Roma in the top-flight was back in February 2007 (1-0, goal by Nicola Pozzi): since then there have been five win for AS Roma and three draws.

- Roma have failed to score in three of their last six away games vs Empoli in Serie A.

- Empoli only won their first Serie A game this season: since then they have earned only two points in six games, scoring only three in this period.

- Roma have lost their last two away games in Serie A: the last time they lost three in a row away from home was back in January 2013.

- Roma have scored seven first-half goals in Serie A this season (a league record so far), including four in the last two games.

- Roma have scored five goals form set-piece situations (excl. penalties) in the top-flight this season: a league-high.

- Empoli (six) and AS Roma (five) have hit the woodwork more often than any other side in Serie A this season.

- Edin Dzeko, who scored a brace in his last game in Serie A vs Empoli back in April 2017, has scored only once in his first seven games int he league this season: the last last time he did so was during his first season in Italy (2015/16), when he finished the season with eight goals.

- AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini scored his only penalty goal in Serie A against Empoli, with Sassuolo in December 2016 (his only previous game vs Empoli).

- Empoli’s Miha Zajc has attempted 24 shots so far, at least double that of any other teammate in Serie A this campaign: four of them have hit the woodwork (a high in the top-flight).​



LIVE COMMENTARY:

