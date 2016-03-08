Serie A - Fiorentina-Inter: the probable line-ups of both teams

24 February at 10:30
Inter will face off against Fiorentina tonight at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in an important matchup for the Nerazzurri who are continuously being chased by AC Milan and Roma from behind.

So much that their cross-city rivals are now just one point away, while the club from the capital is two points away from Spalletti's side. Meanwhile, Fiorentina will look to move level on points with Torino and Atalanta with a win at home. Here are the probable line-ups of both teams for the match:

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Lafont; Laurini, Milenkovic, Vitor Hugo, Biraghi; Benassi, Edimilson, Veretout; Gerson, Simeone, Chiesa.

INTER (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Dalbert; Vecino, Brozovic; Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic; Martinez.

