Serie A: Fiorentina-Milan, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

- Fiorentina won the reverse match against AC Milan; the last time they won both league games against the Rossoneri in a Serie A campaign was back in 2000/01.

- AC Milan have won just one of their last seven away Serie A matches against Fiorentina (D4 L2).

- The last time Fiorentina went 11 consecutive games without a win in a single Serie A campaign was back in 1989/90 (12 games) – they have played out five draws and six defeats in the current streak.

- AC Milan have picked up only one point in their last four away league games and have conceded at least once in each of their last seven matches on the road.

- Two of AC Milan’s last three goals in Serie A have been scored by substitutes; the Rossoneri had seen just one of their previous 46 goals in top-flight netted by a substitute before this.

- Across both Fiorentina and AC Milan, Vincenzo Montella has picked up just two points in his last six Serie A matches as a manager and his teams have only scored two goals in this period.

- Fiorentina are yet to win at home in Serie A in 2019 (D6 L2); indeed, the Viola haven’t scored a goal in their last three league matches at Franchi.

- Federico Chiesa has been directly involved in three of Fiorentina's last four goals against AC Milan in Serie A (one goal and two assists).

- AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, has attempted just two shots on target in his last 292 minutes of play in Serie A (four games and zero goals); he had fired in six (scoring two goals) in his previous 270 before this.

- Since April, Muriel, Simeone and Chiesa have attempted 44 shots combined for Fiorentina in Serie A without scoring a single goal.



