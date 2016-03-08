Serie A: Fiorentina vs Inter Milan 2-3, as Perisic scores too...

Inter Milan are set to take on Fiorentina in Florence as this should be a very exciting game indeed. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Inter have won three of their last five games against Fiorentina in Serie A (D1 L1), scoring 14 goals in this period.

- Fiorentina are unbeaten at Franchi against Inter in Serie A since February 2014 (W3 D1), a 1-2 defeat thanks to goals from Palacio and Icardi.

- In 11 of the last 13 Serie A games between Fiorentina and Inter there have been at least three goals scored (49 goals, 3.8 average per game).

- Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last six league games (W2 D4), the last time the Viola recorded a longer such run came back in April last year (eight).

- Fiorentina have only won one of their last seven home games in Serie A (D4 L2), this after a run of four straight wins at Franchi.

- Inter have won seven of their last nine games against Tuscan sides in Serie A (D1 L1), finding the net in each match (21 goals scored - 2.3 on average per game).

- Inter (14) and Fiorentina (12) are two of the three sides that have scored the most goals during the last 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season.

- Fiorentina’s Luis Muriel has bagged four league goals against Inter; the Colombian striker has scored more only against Roma in Serie A (six).

- Inter’s Radja Nainggolan – who has netted three Serie A goals against Fiorentina –found the net in his last league game (v Sampdoria). Indeed, the last time the Belgian midfielder scored in two consecutive Serie A games was back in February 2017 (four in a row).

- Fiorentina are Mauro Icardi’s favourite target in Serie A (11 goals) – the Inter striker has found the net in each of his last five league games against the Viola (9 goals) – the last player to score against a side in more consecutive Serie A games was Gonzalo Higuain, who netted in six straight matches against Lazio between 2013 and 2016.



