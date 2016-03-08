Calciomercato.com
Italian News
Follow @CmdotCom_En
Rss
Unsubscribe from notifications
Subscribe from notifications
ITALY'S FIRST FOOTBALL NEWS SITE
Top News
Transfer News
Serie A
News
Results
Standings
Fixture List
Stats
Champions League
News
Results
Standings
Fixture List
Stats
Europa League
News
Results
Standings
Fixture List
Stats
Premier League
News
Arsenal
Chelsea
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Tottenham
Premier League
Results
Standings
Fixture List
Stats
La Liga
News
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Liga News
Results
Standings
Fixture List
Stats
Rest of the World
News
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Marseille
Monaco
Psg
Other Leagues
Atalanta
Bologna
Brescia
Cagliari
Fiorentina
Genoa
Inter
Juventus
Lazio
Lecce
Milan
Napoli
Parma
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Spal
Torino
Udinese
Verona
Serie A: Fiorentina vs Inter 1-1 FT, as Vlahovic scores a last minute equalizer
15 December at 22:55
Fiorentina will be taking on Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A as you can follow the live action with us bellow.
LIVE COMMENTARY:
Go to comments
share
{total}
Related Articles...
15 December
Man United to challenge Inter for Napoli star?
15 December
Inter make decision on Lautaro renewal amid Barcelona and Man Utd interest
15 December
Inter-Chelsea axis: Giroud pushing for move, Alonso the priority
Other News...
15 December
Fiorentina, Montella: 'This is a huge point for us'
15 December
Report: Juve and Barcelona are chasing Kanté, the latest
15 December
Report: If Guardiola is to leave, Rodgers is the favorite to replace him at Man City
15 December
Exclusive: Boban avoids questions on Ibrahimovic - video
15 December
Lazio, Inzaghi: 'We need to respond after early EL exit'
15 December
Inter, Marotta: 'UCL? We left with our heads held high'
15 December
Roma, Fonseca: 'We had the right attitude'
15 December
Watch: Here is a young version of Juve boss Maurizio Sarri
15 December
Milan, Massaro: 'Ibrahimovic? Ask Maldini'
15 December
Fiorentina vs Inter, Lukaku-Martinez to take on Chiesa-Boateng
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
More news about...
Fiorentina
Inter
About us
Rss
© 1996.2019 Calcioinfinito Srl - Tutti i diritti riservati - Codice Fiscale 04154590964
idea
to
I dati di traffico di Calciomercato.com
sono certificati AudiWeb.
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Go to comments