Serie A: Fiorentina vs Lazio 0-1, as Immobile opens the score

Fiorentina are set to take on Lazio in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Fiorentina are the team against which Lazio has both won the most games (52) and scored the most goals (191) in Serie A.

- Fiorentina have conceded in each of their last 10 Serie A games against Lazio (23 goals in total), having kept a clean sheet in their previous three.

- Lazio have won six of their last eight away Serie A games against Fiorentina (L2), as many wins as in their previous 23 such matches.

- Fiorentina lost last time out against Atalanta - the Viola are yet to lose back to back Serie A games this season.

- Lazio have scored in each of their last nine Serie A games: the last time the Biancocelesti went on a longer scoring run came back in December 2017 (run of 10).

- Fiorentina are the side with the youngest starting XI (average age) across the top five European Leagues this season (24 years and 59 days).

- Only Juventus (one) have conceded fewer goals than Fiorentina and Lazio (both two) in the opening 15 minutes of Serie A games this season.

- Lazio have conceded two headed goals in Serie A this season - only Liverpool, Bayern, Monaco and Huesca have conceded fewer across the top five European leagues this season (one each).

- The first and only occasion Fiorentina’s Jordan Veretout scored more than one goal in a Serie A game came against Lazio in April 2018 at Artemio Franchi (a hat-trick for the Fiorentina midfielder).

- The last time Luis Alberto scored an away goal in Serie A came last April against Fiorentina, a brace in Lazio's 4-3 victory.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

