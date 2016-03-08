Serie A: Fiorentina vs Lecce, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

- The last meeting between Fiorentina and Lecce in Serie A was back in 2012 (1-0 for the Viola with a goal scored by Alessio Cerci): the last time Fiorentina have kept back-to-back clean sheets against Lecce in the competition was in 2000.

- Fiorentina have lost three of their last six encounters away from home vs Lecce in the top-flight (W2 D1), after being unbeaten in the first seven (W5 D2).

- Fiorentina have earned only one point in their last six games against a newly promoted side in Serie A (D1 L5): the Viola haven’t found the back of the net in this run.

- Fiorentina have conceded more goals (20) in their first 13 matchdays in Serie A this season than in any of their top-flight campaigns at this stage since they returned to the top-flight in 2004/05.

- Lecce have earned seven points in the first seven games away from home this season, equalling their record after seven away encounters in the top-flight established in 2000/01.

- Lecce’s players have been dribbled past by an opponent more often than any other side in Serie A in 2019/20 (156 times), whilst only AC Milan (155) and AS Roma (149) have made more dribbles than Fiorentina (146).

- Only AC Milan (24 years and 242 days) have fielded a younger starting line-up on average than Fiorentina (25 years and 263 days) in Serie A this season, whilst only Juventus (29 years and 136 days) have fielded an older line-up than Lecce (29 years and 108 days).

- Lecce’s manager Fabio Liverani played 64 games with Fiorentina in Serie A, scoring his last goal in the competition with the Viola at the Franchi against Messina.

- Fiorentina’s Kevin-Prince Boateng has netted 2+ goals in a single Serie A encounter on one occasion, against Lecce back in October 2011 with AC Milan - becoming one of only three players in the three points per win era to score a hat-trick in the competition as a substitute (with Josip Ilicic and Andreas Cornelius).

- Only Robin Gosens (four) has scored more open play goals than Marco Calderoni (three) among the defenders in the top-5 European Leagues in 2019/20 - two of his three goals have been scored during injury time, and both for a 2-2 draw.



