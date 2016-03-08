Serie A: Frosinone-Fiorentina 1-1 FT, Pinamonti tied the game up late on

09 November at 22:35
Fiorentina are set to take on Frosinone in a Friday Serie A meeting. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com. 

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Fiorentina are unbeaten in their two Serie A meetings against Frosinone (W1 D1). Their only previous meeting at Frosinone’s ended 0-0.
Frosinone are currently enjoying their longest ever unbeaten run in the top-flight (W1 D2).
- For the first time, Frosinone have kept consecutive clean sheets in Serie A over the last two match-days.
- Frosinone have faced only three shots on target over their last two league games – previously they had faced on average seven per game in the previous nine match-days of this campaign.
- Fiorentina have shared three 1-1 draws in the last three rounds of Serie A – last time they shared four draws in a row was in December 1996.
- Fiorentina have already lost eight points from leading situations in this campaign, six of which in the last three match-days – a league-high.
- Fiorentina have scored six goals following set-pieces (incl. 4 of their last 5 goals) – currently a league-record.
- Frosinone are one of only two Serie A sides yet to concede a headed goal in this campaign (along with Inter).
- Frosinone’s goalkeeper Marco Sportiello has made 43 saves in this Serie A campaign, only Parma’s Luigi Sepe has made more so far.
- Marco Benassi is the only player of the current Fiorentina’s squad who has already scored a Serie A goal against Frosinone, back in January 2016 when he was at Torino.​

LIVE COMMENTARY:

 

