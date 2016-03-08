Serie A: Frosinone vs Inter 1-3, as the nerazzurri earn three important points

MATCH PREVIEW:



- Among opponents against which Frosinone have lost all of their Serie A meetings, Inter are the only one that Frosinone are yet to score a goal against (three defeats and zero goals).

- Frosinone’s only previous Serie A home game gainst Inter also was on MD32 - Inter won 1-0 thanks to Mauro Icardi’s strike.

- Frosinone have won both of their last two Serie A games, the first time they’ve done so in the competition. The last newly promoted team to have won three in a row was Cagliari in October 2016.

- Inter have won each of their last three Serie A matches against newly promoted teams; the last time they won four such games in a row was back in the 2013/14 campaign.

- Inter have won their last two away league games: only once before this season have they won three such matches in a row (between September and October).

- No Serie A team has won fewer points than Frosinone in home games this season (eight), whilst only Juventus have earned more points away from home than Inter (27).

- Frosinone have won seven fewer points at home (eight) than away (15) in Serie A this season, the biggest negative difference of any side in the competition.

- Frosinone have had fewer touches in opposition’s box than any other side in Serie A this season (14 per game), whilst only Atalanta have a higher such average than Inter (27 per game).

- Daniel Ciofani has found the net in both of his last two league games (two goals) – no Frosinone player has ever scored in three successive games in Serie A.

- Inter striker Mauro Icardi has scored seven of his 10 Serie A goals this season in away games – he has never finished a Serie A campaign with more away goals than home goals



LIVE COMMENTARY:

