Serie A: Frosinone vs Juve 0-0, the live commentary

Frosinone will be taking on Juve later on today in what should be a pretty one sided affair.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Against Juventus, Frosinone earned their first point in Serie A history following a 1-1 draw in September 2015. Also on that occasion, the game was played on MD5.

- If Juventus win, they would be with five wins out of five for the third time in the last five Serie A seasons.

- Frosinone are winless in their last nine Serie A fixtures (D2 L7) – the club’s worst ever run in the top-flight.

- Juve have kept only one clean sheet in their last six Serie A away games – previously the Bianconeri hadn’t conceded a single goal for six away games in a row.

- Frosinone are yet to score in this Serie A campaign – the last Serie A team to remain goalless in the opening five games of the season were Venezia in 1998/99.

- Frosinone have already used 23 different players so far in this campaign – more than any other side.

- Frosinone have had fewer touches in the opposition box than any other Serie A side this season (40), while Juventus have had the most (131).

- Juventus’ Paulo Dybala has scored only one goal in his last 10 Serie A appearances, despite attempting 20 shots in this period.

- Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace last weekend against Sassuolo – during his spell at Real Madrid he scored more than once in 85 different La Liga matches.

- Frosinone’s Stipe Perica’s last Serie A goal came against Juventus, when he was at Udinese in October 2017 – since then he’s failed to score in his ensuing 22 league appearances.



LIVE COMMENTARY:



