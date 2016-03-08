Serie A: Frosinone vs Roma, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

23 February at 19:50
Roma are set to take on Frosinone later on today in the Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com. 

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Roma have won all three previous Serie A meetings against Frosinone by an aggregate scoreline of 9-1.
- No side has failed to score in more home Serie A games this season than Frosinone (7/11 at the Stirpe).
- Frosinone have failed to score in the eight games against the sides currently occupying the top six positions of Serie A; infact, in seven of those matches, they have conceded at least two goals.
- Roma alongside Juventus, are the side to have gained the most points across the last seven Serie A games (17 points – W5 D2).
- Frosinone have won just 16 points from their 24 league games this season - only two sides in Serie A history (since three points have been awarded for a win) have managed to avoid relegation having won 16 points or fewer after 24 games (Parma 2006/07 and Crotone 2016/17).
- Only Borussia Dortmund (17) have more different goalscorers than Roma (16) in the top-5 European leagues in 2018/19 - on the other hand, no side has fewer different goalscorers than Frosinone (seven).
- Roma have scored nine goals in the first 15 minutes of Serie A matches this season, no side has scored more - the Giallorossi alongside Juventus have scored the most goals in the first half (23 goals).
- Daniel Ciofani is the only player to score a Serie A goal against Roma with Frosinone (in the 1-3 defeat in January 2016).
- Roma’s Aleksandar Kolarov has scored in his last two league games - the Serbian defender has never scored in three consecutive matches in his career across spells in Serie A and the Premier League.
- Stephan El Shaarawy has scored in both of his Serie A games against Frosinone - the Roma striker has also scored in his last two away games, only once in Serie A has he been on a longer such streak (December 2012 with Milan, run of seven).

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

