Serie A: Frosinone vs Sampdoria 0-5, as it happened...

Frosinone will be taking on Sampdoria later today as the Italian Serie A is back in full swing. Follow the action with us live here on Calciomercato.com (via OPTA stats).



MATCH PREVIEW:



- In the two Serie A meetings between Frosinone and Sampdoria, the home team has won 2-0 in both games.

- The last time Sampdoria won an away Serie A match against a newly-promoted team was back in March 2014 (2-1 against Sassuolo): since then, they have drawn six and lost six in 12 games.

- Frosinone are one of just two teams – along with Bologna - who have failed to score in Serie A so far this season; they have failed to score in their last five league games.

- Sampdoria have lost eight of their last nine Serie A away matches (W1), conceding 2.2 goals per game on average.

- Sampdoria have conceded 0.5 goals per game in Serie A this season - only SPAL have conceded fewer per game (0.3).

- No side has scored fewer goals from corners than Sampdoria in Serie A last term (three), while Frosinone scored 11 goals via corners in Serie B in 2017-18, with only Salernitana scoring more (12).

- Four of the five goals conceded by Frosinone in Serie A this season have come in the second half.

- Fabio Quagliarella has found the net in both of his two Serie A apperances against Frosinone, in August 2015 (with Torino) and in February 2016 (with Sampdoria).

- Emil Audero has recorded the best save percentage in Serie A so far (90%), whilst only Robin Olsen (14) has made more saves than Marco Sportiello (12).

- Raffaele Maiello have made 30 recoveries in Serie A this season, more than any other outfield player in the competition.



