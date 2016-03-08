Serie A future to be decided in the next hours: the scenarios
24 March at 11:00The next hours could be decisive for Serie A. In fact, a Lega conference via videoconference is scheduled for the day, in which the potential resumption of the league campaign will be discussed as well as the next steps following the Coronavirus pandemic.
As reported by La Stampa (via goal.com), in the last couple of days the Serie A clubs have started to become increasingly pessimistic about the possibility of actually being able to conclude the league.
The numbers of infected people in Italy between Sunday and Monday showed a slight turnaround but still remain very high and for this reason, many executives are now pushing for a definitive stop.
During the meeting, therefore, several clubs could even propose to declare the league already closed on the 26th day. If this really was the decision taken, it would become easier to be able to define the economic damage suffered as a result of the pandemic. The last meetings have, in fact, revealed the difficulty in being able to determine what the negative consequences will be without knowing if the season will be concluded or not.
However, this is a thought not shared by all and not even the majority of the clubs and the leaders of the Lega are also of another idea: it must be the government to say whether Serie A can restart or not.
It should also not be forgotten that there are existing contracts which cannot be automatically avoided but also at the moment, there are no such pressing economic constraints that can immediately justify such a drastic decision.
