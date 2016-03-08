

AC Milan have won four of their last six Serie A games against Genoa (D1 L1).



AC Milan won their last Serie A match against Genoa at Ferraris Stadium (in March 2018) after they had lost all the previous three away from home without scoring against the Rossoblu.



AC Milan have collected six more points and scored two goals more this season than they had at this stage last term, while Genoa are two points and 10 goals better off than at this stage in 2017-18.



Since October, only Bologna (6) have collected fewer points than Genoa (8) in Serie A.



AC Milan have drawn their last three away Serie A games, with the last two finishing 0-0 – only once have they have drawn 0-0 in three away games in a row in the competition (January 1972).



Genoa have dropped the most points from winning positions in Serie A this season (17), while no team have gained more points than AC Milan from losing positions (10).



