Serie A: Genoa-Napoli 1-0, as Kouame opens the score

10 November at 21:00
Napoli will be playing against Genoa tonight in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Napoli are unbeaten in their last 12 Serie A matches against Genoa (W9 D3).
- Napoli have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six Serie A meetings against Genoa.
- Genoa last won at home in the Serie A against Napoli in January 2012 (3-2) – Napoli are undefeated at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris since, winning four and drawing twice.
- Genoa have picked up just two points from their last five Serie A games (D2 L3) – their longest winless run since September 2017.
- Napoli have alternated between winning and losing their last five Serie A away games, winning their last away match against Udinese.
- Five of the last eight Serie A goals Napoli have scored have come after the 80th minute of matches – only Inter Milan have scored more goals in that period of Serie A matches (nine).
- Genoa have averaged 9.5 shots per game in the five matches played under Ivan Juric this season – they averaged 16 shots per match with Davide Ballardini in charge.
- Luca Mazzitelli’s only Serie A goal came against Napoli in April 2017 when playing for Sassuolo.
- Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne has never lost a Serie A match against Genoa (W8 D3) - one of only three sides that he's faced at least 10 times and never lost against in the competition, alongside Torino and AC Milan.
- Napoli’s striker Dries Mertens has scored more Serie A goals than any other player during the last five match days (six, including a hat-trick last weekend against Empoli).

LIVE COMMENTARY:

 

