Serie A, Gravina: 'The campaign has crossed the line and exposed Italian football to attacks'
18 December at 17:40Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC, at the end of today's Federal Council talked about the issue of racism that arose around the recent anti-racism campaign launched by the Lega Serie A. His words were noted by Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
"Advertising campaigns are always exaggerated in order to gain attention. But this seems to me to have crossed a line and exposed Italian football to a series of attacks that it doesn't deserve. We have received requests for clarification from international bodies on the methods, procedures and possible responsibilities of those who have implemented this campaign and we will respond.”
The League have come under fire for the campaign, which saw artwork displaying three monkeys advertised as a way to say, ‘we are all the same’. However, it has been widely condemned and has received international attention, exacerbating the current situation.
Apollo Heyes
