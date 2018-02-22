Inter Milan are set to take on Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A as this is a must win game for the nerazzurri. Follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- ​Inter (four wins) and Sassuolo (five wins) haven’t drawn any of their nine meetings in Serie A to date.

- Prior to winning their last two games in San Siro against Inter, Sassuolo had lost both league games in away matches against them.

- Inter have scored 12 goals in their last four league matches, after failing to score in each of their three games prior to this.

- Inter lost their last home league match (vs Juventus), while they haven’t lost consecutive games in San Siro since May 2017 – in that occasion the second defeat arrived against Sassuolo.

- Sassuolo have won three of their last four league games (all 1-0), after winning just one of their 14 in the competition beforehand.

- Inter have gained 69 points in a single league season for the first time since 2010/11.

Sassuolo have conceded 13 goals from outside the box, more than any other team in Serie A this term.

- Mauro Icardi (99 goals) could become the eighth player to score 100 goals in Serie A for Inter.

- Marcelo Brozovic could make his 100th Serie A appearance for Inter in this game: the Croatian international has been directly involved in four goals in his last four league games (1 goal and 3 assists).

- Khouma Babacar has scored four goals against Inter; against no side has he scored more in Serie A (also 4 v Udinese). However, he hasn’t ever scored at San Siro.

LIVE COMMENTARY: