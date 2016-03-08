Serie A: Inter vs Atalanta 1-1 FT, as Gosens responded to Lautaro
11 January at 22:45Inter Milan are set to face-off against Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta in the Italian Serie A tonight as this will be a huge game for both teams. Conte's team comes into this one in first place (tied with Juve) as Atalanta are in 5th place. Both teams have been doing great this season as Atalanta even progressed past the Uefa Champions league group stage and they will be playing against Valencia in the knockout phase. You can follow all of the live action with us bellow (via Opta) as you can also view the official lineups right now. You can check back at the end of the game to view all of the post-game reactions right here. Kick-off is set for 20H45 Italy time.
INTER-ATALANTA OFFICIAL LINEUPS:
Inter Milan: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Sensi, Biraghi; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.
Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Pasalic, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Duvan Zapata.
