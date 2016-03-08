Serie A: Inter vs Juve 1-0, Nainggolan opened the score for the nerazzurri

27 April at 20:55
Inter Milan are set to take on Juve in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the live action with us here on Calciomercato.com. 

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Juventus have won the 82 Serie A meetings against Inter (D43 L46), at least 31 more than any other team.
- Inter have scored two goals in their last two Serie A home games against Juventus: the last time they scored 2+ goals in three successive such games against them was back in 1954.
- The last time Inter lost a Serie A game from a leading position was against Juventus on 28th April 2018, 364 days before this fixture.
- Inter have kept a clean sheet in nine of their last 13 league home games, conceding only four goals in the process.
- Juventus have lost two of their last three Serie A away games, as many as they had lost in their previous 42 on the road.
- In 185 Serie A games with Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri has named 180 different starting XIs.
- No team has conceded fewer goals from corners than Juventus or Inter in the Serie A this season (three each).
- Juventus are the only side to have conceded less than 100 shots on target in Serie A this season (94).
- Inter striker Mauro Icardi scored six goals in his first five Serie A meetings against Juventus, whilst he has scored only two in the following seven such matches.
- Juventus’ Miralem Pjanic scored his second Serie A brace against Inter (November 2014, for AS Roma).

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

