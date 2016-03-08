Serie A ratings: Inter vs Sampdoria 2-1, Nainggolan’s goal separated the sides
17 February at 20:20Radja Nainggolan’s goal was the difference between the two sides at San Siro as Inter grabbed 3 massive points against Sampdoria to keep the gap between them and A.C. Milan to 4 points. Here are the Calciomercato.com player ratings:
Inter 4-2-3-1:
Handanović 6 – Couldn’t do much with Gabbiadini’s equaliser, was solid as ever when called up.
D’Ambrosio 7 – Popped up at the back post to grab the first goal of the game. Perhaps fortunate not to see red when he clipped Gagliarella heels in what could have been interpreted as a goal scoring opportunity. Good performance from the Italian.
De Vrij 6.5 – Another solid performance from the Dutchman.
Škriniar 6.5 – Thumped a great volley into the next against his former side however it was ruled out for offside. Picked up a booking for a foul on Saponara.
Dalbert 6 – Doesn’t offer as much stability in defence as Asamoah but put in a decent display.
Brozović 6 – Inter look so much more fluid with him in the side. However, their poor press meant that Sampdoria often bypassed the midfield with relative ease.
Gagliardini 5.5 - Quiet game for the Italian, was replaced by Mario.
Nainggolan 6.5 – Scored a vital goal with a half volley to make it 2-1. Showed glimpses of what he can do throughout and appears to be getting back to form and fitness but faded again as the game went on.
Politano 6.5 – Looked dangerous when he took on his man but lacked the final ball which was a recurring theme in Inter’s play in the final 3rd.
Perišić 7.5 – Denied by fine Audero save after 4 minutes after rising highest from a corner then got a silly booking for dissent shortly after. Nearly got a fortunate goal that after his routine shot squirmed through the ‘keeper’s body but just stopped short of the goal line. Was Inter’s best attacking player and his best performance for a while.
Lautaro 6 – Battled all game with Tonelli but was often on the losing side. Should have opened the scoring but he put his shot straight at the keeper after a fine ball over the top by Gagliardini.
SUBS:
Mario (58’) 6 – The game opened up when he came but that was more likely due to Inter’s frantic need to grab a goal.
Candreva (68’) 5.5 - Was inches away from converting Lautaro’s cross. Didn’t contribute with much else.
Vecino (88’) N/A
