Serie A: Inter vs Sassuolo 0-0, as both clubs have to settle for a point each

Inter Milan are set to play against Sassuolo tonight in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Inter have lost seven of their last eight Serie A meetings against Sassuolo (including each of the last four), failing to score more than once per game in the process.

- Sassuolo have won seven Serie A matches against Inter, more than against any other side in the top-flight.

- Inter have won four Serie A matches against Sassuolo, two of them by a 7-0 scoreline: those are two of Sassuolo’s three heaviest defeats in the competition.

- Inter have won 1-0 in three of their last four Serie A games, drawing the remaining one against Chievo.

- Sassuolo have only won one of their last eight Serie A matches (against Frosinone in December), drawing four and losing three.

- Sassuolo have lost the fewest points from leading situations in Serie A this season (2), while Inter have gained none from trailing situations so far.

- No side have scored more headed goals in Serie A this season than Inter (seven, alongside Cagliari).

- Inter have scored the most goals from crosses in Serie A this season (10).

- Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi has scored four goals in his last six Serie A meetings against Inter, including the last two (both winning goals).

- Inter’s Matteo Politano (96 Serie A apps and 20 goals with Sassuolo), has scored two goals and delivered three assists in 19 games played so far. He had three goals and three assists in his first 17 league appearances with Sassuolo last term.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

