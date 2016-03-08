Serie A: Juve vs Chievo 3-0 FT, as the bianconeri keep on rolling

21 January at 22:30
Juve are set to take on Chievo Verona today in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com. 

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Juventus have won 12 of their last 13 Serie A games against Chievo, with a 1-1 draw in September 2015 the exception.
- Juventus have never lost in 15 home Serie A matches against Chievo (W11 D4), with 45 goals being scored in these games (three per game).
- Juventus have conceded more than once in just two Serie A games this season – against Atalanta in December and against Chievo in August.
- Juventus, Barcelona, PSG and Werder Bremen are the only four teams to have scored in all their games played in the top five European leagues this season.
- Chievo won their first league match of the season last time out – in their previous 16 Serie A campaigns, they’d always won at least three of their opening 19 matches.
- Juventus have scored a league-high 17 goals in the first half of Serie A games this season, while no side have fewer than Chievo before half-time (4).
- Juventus (919) have been leading for more minutes than any other Serie A side this season, while Chievo have been ahead for the fewest (92).
- In the current Serie A campaign Chievo and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored the same number of goals (both 14).
- Juventus striker Federico Bernardeschi netted his first Serie A goal against Chievo (May 2015 for Fiorentina); the Italian also scored the winning goal against them in the reverse fixture in August.
- Chievo’s Sergio Pellissier only hat-trick in Serie A was against Juventus away from home (April 2009).

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

