Serie A: Juve vs Milan 1-0 FT, as Dybala sends the bianconeri back into first place
10 November at 22:40Juve are set to take on Milan in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.
MATCH PREVIEW:
- This will be the 169th Serie A meeting between Juventus and AC Milan – the Bianconeri winning 65 and drawing 54 (L49).
- Juventus have won all of their home Serie A encounters against AC Milan since they started playing at the Juventus Stadium: eight wins, with 17 goals in total (2.1 on average).
- Eight of Juventus’ nine victories in Serie A this season have been by one goal margin: more than any other side in the top-5 European Leagues 2019/20.
- Maurizio Sarri has won each of his first seven home games with Juventus in all competitions, also achieved by Massimiliano Allegri (eight wins in a row): only four managers have done so previously with Juventus (Cesarini, Parola, Deschamps & Trapattoni).
- AC Milan are currently 11th in the Serie A table, their lowest placing after the opening 11 games of a Serie A season (since 3 points have been awarded for a win).
- AC Milan have lost three of their first five top-flight encounters away from home this season (W2), as many defeats as in their previous 14 away games in the competition.
- No side have gained more points thanks to goals scored in the last 30 minutes of play in Serie A 2019/20 than Juventus (also Atalanta). In contrast, AC Milan have lost more points in the same period than any other side (seven).
- Excluding blocked shots, AC Milan have the lowest shooting accuracy percentage (35%) in the Serie A this season whilst Juventus are fourth in this ranking (50%).
- Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has scored six goals in Serie A against AC Milan, he has only bagged more goals against Lazio and Udinese (seven) in the competition: five of these goals have been netted in five home encounters vs the Rossoneri (one per game).
- Krzysztof Piatek has scored three goals with his first 30 shots with AC Milan in the Serie A this season, after 30 shots last season with Genoa in the competition he had already netted nine goals.
LIVE COMMENTARY:
Go to comments