Serie A: Juve vs Torino 1-1 FT, as Ronaldo responded to Lukic...

lukic, torino, contrasto, rodriguez, milan, 2018/19
03 May at 22:25
Juve are set to take on Torino in what should be a very heated and entertaining game indeed. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Juventus have lost only one of their last 25 Serie A derbies against Torino (W19 D5) - 2-1 for the Granata in April 2015, with goals from Darmian and Quagliarella.
- Juventus have scored in each of their last 15 Serie A games against Torino: only once before in the top-flight have the Bianconeri found the net in more games in a row against Torino (17 between 1980 and 1988).
- Torino's last away win against Juventus in Serie A dates back to 1995 - 2-1 thanks to Ruggiero Rizzitelli's brace. Since then, Juventus have won nine and drawn three of their last nine home games.
- Juventus are one of the three teams unbeaten at home in the top-five European Leagues so far in 2018-19 (along with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain). Indeed, the Bianconeri could close the season without a home defeat for the fourth time in their last six campaigns.
- Juventus have not won in two of the last three Serie A games (D1 L1), as many times as in their previous 13 league games.
- During the three points for a win era, the last two campaigns when Torino amassed 55+ points after 34 games of a Serie A season with 20 teams, they went on to win the title.
- Juventus (16) and Torino (15) have kept the most clean sheets in Serie A this season.
- With four goals and six assists, Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has been involved in 10 goals against Torino, more than against any other Serie A opponent.
- In his first 17 Serie A appearances, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal, on average, a goal every 11 shots. In his most recent 11 matches, he has scored a goal every five.
- Andrea Belotti has scored six of his 13 goals in Serie A from March onwards - no player has scored more than the Granata’s striker in this period.

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

