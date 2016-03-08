Serie A: Juve vs Torino 1-1 FT, as Ronaldo responded to Lukic...

MATCH PREVIEW:



- Juventus have lost only one of their last 25 Serie A derbies against Torino (W19 D5) - 2-1 for the Granata in April 2015, with goals from Darmian and Quagliarella.

- Juventus have scored in each of their last 15 Serie A games against Torino: only once before in the top-flight have the Bianconeri found the net in more games in a row against Torino (17 between 1980 and 1988).

- Torino's last away win against Juventus in Serie A dates back to 1995 - 2-1 thanks to Ruggiero Rizzitelli's brace. Since then, Juventus have won nine and drawn three of their last nine home games.

- Juventus are one of the three teams unbeaten at home in the top-five European Leagues so far in 2018-19 (along with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain). Indeed, the Bianconeri could close the season without a home defeat for the fourth time in their last six campaigns.

- Juventus have not won in two of the last three Serie A games (D1 L1), as many times as in their previous 13 league games.

- During the three points for a win era, the last two campaigns when Torino amassed 55+ points after 34 games of a Serie A season with 20 teams, they went on to win the title.

- Juventus (16) and Torino (15) have kept the most clean sheets in Serie A this season.

- With four goals and six assists, Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has been involved in 10 goals against Torino, more than against any other Serie A opponent.

- In his first 17 Serie A appearances, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal, on average, a goal every 11 shots. In his most recent 11 matches, he has scored a goal every five.

- Andrea Belotti has scored six of his 13 goals in Serie A from March onwards - no player has scored more than the Granata’s striker in this period.



