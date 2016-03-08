Serie A: Juventus-Parma, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

Juventus are set to take on Parma today in the Italian Serie A. You can follow all of the action live with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Since 2009/10 - only Napoli (six) and Milan (five) have won more Serie A matches against Juventus than Parma (four).

- Since moving to their new stadium, Juventus have won all four matches in Turin against Parma in Serie A, with an aggregate score of 15-2.

- Parma won their last Serie A match played away against Juventus as a newly-promoted side in May 2010, winning 3-2.

- Juventus have collected 59 points in the current league season (W19, D2): an absolute record at this point of the season in Serie A considering three points for a win.

- Juventus have won 12 of their last 13 home games in Serie A: they have drawn only against Genoa in October in this period.

- Parma are the only team to have not drawn in away games in the current Serie A campaign: five wins and five defeats so far.

- Considering only the first half of Serie A 2018/19, Juventus (40 points) and Parma (38) would be respectively in first and second place in the league table.

- Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t scored in seven of his 11 Serie A home games with Juventus, after scoring at least one goal in each of his last seven appearances for Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga.

- Juventus’ Paulo Dybala hasn’t netted with his last 25 shots in Serie A: a negative consecutive shots record for him without scoring in the competition.

- Gervinho scored his first goal in Serie A for Parma in the previous match against Juventus - the Ivorian striker also scored in the last league match played in Turin, in November against Torino.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

