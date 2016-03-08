Serie A: Juventus-Parma, the confirmed lineups and live commentary
02 February at 19:50Juventus are set to take on Parma today in the Italian Serie A. You can follow all of the action live with us right here on Calciomercato.com.
MATCH PREVIEW:
- Since 2009/10 - only Napoli (six) and Milan (five) have won more Serie A matches against Juventus than Parma (four).
- Since moving to their new stadium, Juventus have won all four matches in Turin against Parma in Serie A, with an aggregate score of 15-2.
- Parma won their last Serie A match played away against Juventus as a newly-promoted side in May 2010, winning 3-2.
- Juventus have collected 59 points in the current league season (W19, D2): an absolute record at this point of the season in Serie A considering three points for a win.
- Juventus have won 12 of their last 13 home games in Serie A: they have drawn only against Genoa in October in this period.
- Parma are the only team to have not drawn in away games in the current Serie A campaign: five wins and five defeats so far.
- Considering only the first half of Serie A 2018/19, Juventus (40 points) and Parma (38) would be respectively in first and second place in the league table.
- Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t scored in seven of his 11 Serie A home games with Juventus, after scoring at least one goal in each of his last seven appearances for Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga.
- Juventus’ Paulo Dybala hasn’t netted with his last 25 shots in Serie A: a negative consecutive shots record for him without scoring in the competition.
- Gervinho scored his first goal in Serie A for Parma in the previous match against Juventus - the Ivorian striker also scored in the last league match played in Turin, in November against Torino.
