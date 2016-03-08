Serie A keeper responds to rumours of Arsenal interest

25 October at 14:45
Fiorentina goalkeeper Alban Lafont joined the club from Toulouse over the summer, switching France for Italy in a good move for both player and club. Lafont was linked with a number of clubs during the summer, with Premier League interest from Arsenal and Liverpool; and rumours of La Liga interest in the young Frenchman too.
 
Speaking to Tuttosport, Lafont revealed more about his move to Fiorentina, how he has settled in Serie A and responded to the reports linking him to Arsenal:
 
“The impact with the Italian championship was tough, I found a really difficult championship: every opponent, even the less strong, presses you constantly and is very organized, I realized that there are no weak teams in Serie A and therefore we must always be concentrated to the maximum.
 
“Arsenal? I am very happy to be in Fiorentina and I am convinced that I will be able to grow more and more here, to get to where I am as far as possible and the national team is one of my big dreams.”
 
