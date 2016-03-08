Serie A keeper says facing Juve's Ronaldo gave him extra stimulus
07 September at 17:20The goalkeeper of Chievo, Stefano Sorrentino had a terrible experience when facing the star summer signing of Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 39 year old has now gone on to reveal that facing the former player of Manchester United and Real Madrid had just given him extra stimulus when the two sides met.
"Immediately debut against CR7? You have to meet all the Serie A teams, but facing Ronaldo was just an extra stimulus,” the goalkeeper of Chievo, Stefano Sorrentino told the microphones of Sky Sport.
“After the break we have to do better because a point in three races is too little for us, it will be a long and difficult season, but I am convinced that we will be able to fight until the end. they are now the best of Serie A. Then that on a personal level is a dream that I have since childhood and that continues even now.”
Go to comments