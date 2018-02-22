Serie A: Lazio-Inter 2-3, as the nerazzurri incredibly qualify for the UCL

Luciano Spalletti's Inter will take on Simone Inzaghi's Lazio as the winner will qualify for next season's Uefa Champions league. This will be a very big game for both sides as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- This will be the 150th meeting between Lazio and Inter in Serie A: the Nerazzurri have won 61, while the Biancocelesti have won 35 and the other 53 ending in draws.

- Inter have won four of their last eight Serie A games against Lazio (D2 L2).

- These two sides haven’t recorded a draw in Serie A in Olimpico since March 2008: five wins for Biancocelesti and four for the Nerazzurri since then.

- This will be the fourth Serie A meeting between these two sides on the last matchday, played in Olimpico: Lazio have collected three wins so far, in 2012 (Serie A with 20 teams), in 2002 (Serie A with 18 teams) and 1935 (Serie A with 16 teams).

- Lazio are unbeaten in Serie A since 3rd March (against Juventus): their streak of 10 games without a defeat (W5 D5) is the current longest in the Italian top-flight.

- In contrast, Inter have lost three of their last seven league games (W3 D1), as many as their previous 30 this term.

- This game will see the two sides that have scored the most headed goals this term (14 each) and the two teams that have netted most times from crosses (18 for Inter, 16 for Lazio).

- Lazio have scored the most goals from set-pieces in Serie A this season (27), but Inter have conceded the fewest from this situation (six).

- Mauro Icardi has scored four league goals against Lazio, but all have been in Meazza stadium; he has played three games in Olimpico against the Biancocelesti in Serie A, but he hasn’t found the net yet.

- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has scored three goals in his last four games played in Serie A, but he still hasn’t found the net in 10 league appearances against Milanese sides (five against Inter and five against AC Milan).



LIVE COMMENTARY:



