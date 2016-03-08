Serie A: Lazio-Napoli, the confirmed lineups

Lazio are set to take on Napoli in the first big match of this new Serie A season. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Napoli are unbeaten in their last six Serie A games against Lazio, conceding only three goals in this period (W5 D1).

- Napoli have scored 30 goals in their last 10 Serie A matches against Lazio, netting 3+ goals in six of these meetings.

- Lazio and Napoli have met on the opening day of a Serie A campaign twice previously, sharing one victory apiece: 3-1 win for the Partenopei in 1932 and 2-0 for the Biancocelesti in 1997.

- Lazio have won four of their last six season openers in Serie A (D1, L1).

- Napoli have both scored and conceded in each of their last four opening weekend fixtures in Serie A (all played away from home).

- In his opening match with a new team within the Top 5 European Leagues, current Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has won six times (Parma, Juventus, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern München) and drawn once (Milan).

- Five of Napoli’s last 10 league goals have come from a header, with four of those being from corner situations.

- Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz was the youngest central midfielder to be directly involved in at least nine goals in La Liga in 2017/18 (three goals, six assists).

- Napoli’s José Callejón has scored five Serie A goals against Lazio (his favourite target in the competition): four of them have come at the Olimpico.

- Lazio striker Ciro Immobile netted in his first Serie A match against Napoli (November 2012), but has failed to score in his seven league games against the Partenopei since.



LIVE COMMENTARY :



