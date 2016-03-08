Serie A: Lazio vs Juventus 1-2, as Cancelo and Ronaldo stepped up

Lazio took on Juventus tonight in Rome as Max Allegri's team came away with a big 1-2 win against Simone Inzaghi's team. Lazio started the game off very well as they created a lot of clear cut chances in the first half of play. Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny had to make a few key saves and Daniele Rugani cleared a shot off the line as Juve were fortunate to go into half-time tied with Lazio.



Inzaghi's team kept dominating as they eventually got the lead thanks to an Emre Can own-goal. Moments later, Ciro Immobile had a glorious chance to put his side up by two but failed to convert. As the game progressed, Juve started to take control as you knew that they would probably make Immobile pay for his miss. Joao Cancelo tied the game up at one as he then won a late penalty and Cristiano Ronaldo converted it. With the win, the bianconeri now have an 11 point lead over second placed Napoli. View our Calciomercato.com ratings bellow right now:



PLAYER RATINGS:



Lazio: Strakosha 6, Bastos 6, Wallace 6.5, Radu 6, Parolo 6.5, Leiva 7, SMS 6.5, Luis Alberto 6.5, Lulic 5.5, Immobile 6, Correa 6.5.



Subs: Berisha 6, Caicedo 6, Neto 6



Juventus: Szczesny 7, De Sciglio 6.5, Bonucci 6, Rugani 6.5, Alex Sandro 6.5, Matuidi 6, Emre Can 5.5, Bentancur 6, Ronaldo 7.5, Douglas Costa 6, Dybala 6.5.



Subs: Cancelo 8, Bernardeschi 6, Chiellini 6.5.