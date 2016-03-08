Serie A: Lazio vs Juventus 1-2 FT, as Ronaldo converts a late penalty-kick

Lazio will be taking on Juve tonight in what should be a very good Serie A game. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



Juventus have won and kept a clean sheet in eight of their last nine encounters in Serie A against Lazio in the top-flight; the only exception being a 2-1 for the Biancocelesti in October 2017 in Turin. Lazio have scored just one goal in their last nine games against Juventus at the Olimpico in Serie A (D1 L8), at least six goals fewer than they have netted against any other team they have faced at least five times in the same period in the competition. Lazio have lost eight of their last nine Serie A encounters against teams currently in the top four positions of the table, drawing the other against AC Milan. Lazio have won just two of their last nine games in Serie A (D5 L2), after they managed seven wins in their previous nine in the competition (L2). Juventus are unbeaten in their last 22 matches away from home in Serie A (W18 D4); only between September 2011 and November 2012 (25) have they had a better run away from home. Juventus have found the back of the net at least once in all of their 28 games played in all competitions this season; only in 1957/58 have they had a longer such run from the start of a campaign, when they have scored at least one goal in all of their first 29 games under Ljubisa Brocic. Juventus and Lazio have scored the joint-most goals from corners in Serie A this season (six for both, alongside Atalanta). Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has scored his joint-most goals in Serie A against Lazio (seven goals), including three in his last four appearances vs Biancocelesti at the Olimpico. Juventus’ Paulo Dybala has made 75 touches per 90 minutes on average in Serie A this season, his best tally in a season: in his first campaign with Juventus he made 67 per 90 and in his first with Palermo he managed just 49 per 90 minutes. The last matchday in which Lazio’s Francesco Acerbi didn’t feature in Serie A was the 4 October 2015 (127 appearances in a row since): in that time, 46% of the players with at least one appearance in the current Serie A campaign were yet to debut in the competition



LIVE COMMENTARY:

