Today is the final round in the Italian Serie A as Juve have been crowned champions for the seventh straight season. With a win against Crotone, Sarri's Napoli would break the 90 point barrier as they would be the first Italian team to hit that mark and not win the Serie A league title.



AC Milan will play against Fiorentina as the rossoneri will be looking to stay 6th in the standings which would allow them to qualify directly to next season's Europa league competition. Inter Milan will play against Lazio later tonight as this will be a huge game for both clubs. The winner will qualify for the preliminary round of the Champions league. As for the relegation battle, Chievo, Udinese, Cagliari, Spal and Crotone are all fighting to stay up as Benevento and Hellas Verona have already been relegated. Follow all of the live scores and updates standings with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



