Serie A: Atalanta beat Lazio, Genoa-Roma up next

05 May at 17:30
Another day of Serie A football is set to kick off at 12:30 CEST with Fiorentina facing Empoli away from home. The most important matches, however, will take place from 15:00 onwards.

Lazio will face off against Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico in a direct Champions League clash, with both clubs still very much in the running for a spot in the top European competition.

The other two simultaneously played matches will be between Parma and Sampdoria and between Sassuolo and Frosinone, where there is generally little left to play for.

Later on in the evening, Genoa will face Roma at the Ferraris, with the Giallorossi also involved in the scuffle for the Champions League, while at 20:30, Napoli will play against Cagliari at the San Paolo.

