Serie A LIVE: survival and European races go ahead

Juventus can win their 8th successive Serie A title today. The Old Lady will face Fiorentina at 6 pm at the Allianz Stadium but today there are other important clashes in Serie A. At 3 pm there are six league games: Bologna-Sampdoria, Cagliari-Frosinone, Empoli-SPAL, Genoa-Torino, Lazio-Chievo and Udinese-Sassuolo. Follow all the games LIVE on Calciomercato.com.