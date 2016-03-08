Torino 2-0 Atalanta: Iago Falque and Izzo the difference with both sides now level on points

23 February at 17:03
There will be only two games played in the Serie A today, with the rest of the games to be played tomorrow after AC Milan beat Empoli 3-0 yesterday to cement their position at fourth in the table.

Torino will host Atalanta, who can go above Roma if they get all three points in Turin. If Torino get a good result, they will go above Fiorentina and will be level on points and goal-difference with Lazio.

If Atalanta do win, Roma will have to win in their trip to Frosinone to go back up to fifth. The hosts could go a spot up above Bologna too, if they get a win before the Rossoblu face Juventus tomorrow.

Here are the official line-ups for Torino-Atalanta:

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Moretti; De Silvestri, Lukic, Meité, Aina; Baselli; Falque, Belotti

Atalanta: Berisha; Mancini, Djimsiti, Masiello; Castagne, Pasalic, Freuler, Gosens; Ilicic, Hateboer; Duvan Zapata
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Frosinone
Roma
Torino
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.