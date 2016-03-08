Torino 2-0 Atalanta: Iago Falque and Izzo the difference with both sides now level on points
23 February at 17:03There will be only two games played in the Serie A today, with the rest of the games to be played tomorrow after AC Milan beat Empoli 3-0 yesterday to cement their position at fourth in the table.
Torino will host Atalanta, who can go above Roma if they get all three points in Turin. If Torino get a good result, they will go above Fiorentina and will be level on points and goal-difference with Lazio.
If Atalanta do win, Roma will have to win in their trip to Frosinone to go back up to fifth. The hosts could go a spot up above Bologna too, if they get a win before the Rossoblu face Juventus tomorrow.
Here are the official line-ups for Torino-Atalanta:
Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Moretti; De Silvestri, Lukic, Meité, Aina; Baselli; Falque, Belotti
Atalanta: Berisha; Mancini, Djimsiti, Masiello; Castagne, Pasalic, Freuler, Gosens; Ilicic, Hateboer; Duvan Zapata
