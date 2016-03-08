Serie A loanee watch: Chelsea, West Ham and Barcelona men rated

Another Serie A weekend is behind and we are back with our regular ratings and observation regarding players loaned out from the major European championships to Serie A.



Ola Aina (Torino, on loan from Chelsea)



The 22-year-old played the entire match for Torino in their 4-1 win at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris against Sampdoria. The wing-back had a fantastic match and was one of the best players on the pitch, which he crowned with an assist to Iago Falque on his team's third goal.



Mario Pasalic (Atalanta, on loan from Chelsea)



Another formerly Chelsea man started on the bench for his team and was substituted on the pitch for the last 8 minutes, in which he did not manage to make a significant impact. Atalanta defeated Bologna 2-1 away from home.



Kevin Mirallas (Fiorentina, on loan from Everton)



The Belgian winger started for Fiorentina at home against Roma alongside Federico Chiesa and Giovanni Simeone but was substituted by another Premier League loanee Edimilson Fernandes at the beginning of the second half. The Belgian attempted zero dribbles and was dispossessed on three occasions in what was a disappointing performance.



Edimilson Fernandes (Fiorentina, on loan from West Ham)



The Swiss midfielder came on for Mirallas in the already mentioned game against Roma, but was similarly unimpressive and managed to register just one shot during the last third of the match.



Tiemoué Bakayoko (AC Milan, on loan from Chelsea)



It looks like Bakayoko might be getting used to life in Italy. After a solid performance in the mid-week fixture against Genoa, the French midfielder impressed again against Udinese, showing aerial and physical dominance in the midfield and helping his team to their first Serie A clean sheet this season.



Davide Ospina (Napoli, on loan from Arsenal)



The Colombian goalkeeper was on the bench throughout Napoli's convincing 5-1 win against Empoli.



Marlon (Sassuolo, on loan from Barcelona)



The Brazilian centre-back played the entire match against Chievo and was one of the main reasons why his team kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win. He won one aerial duel and had a pass success rate of 86.8%.





Nikita Fesyukov