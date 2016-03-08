Serie A manager merry-go-round: Where will Conte, Allegri and more end up?
09 May at 18:20As the 2018/19 season draws to a close, with Juventus claiming yet another Scudetto title, so begins the transfer window. This summer, however, is a little different; with a greater number of managerial changes due to take place in Italy than in past summers. News has dominated the press today that Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri will be likely leaving the club, with a number of names, including but not limited to Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Didier Deschamps, being linked as his replacement.
It is not just Juventus who are potentially looking for a new head coach however, with Inter Milan, Roma and AC Milan all rumoured to be shortlisting candidates, whilst reports have indicated that Lazio president Claudio Lotito could dismiss Simone Inzaghi from his position if the Italian head coach finishes in a weak position with the Biancocelesti and does not manage to lift the Coppa Italia trophy. Join CalcioMercato.com as we take a look at the managerial merry-go-round and see who could end up where.
Massimiliano Allegri
Allegri looks almost certain to be leaving Juventus now and, therefore, he will be near the top of many managerial shortlists this summer. Thus far, two teams have emerged as reported frontrunners to sign Allegri as head coach: AC Milan and PSG. Allegri has already coached with Milan and therefore it is not too much of a stretch to picture the Italian once again leading the Rossoneri. However, the PSG project has to be an attractive one from a Champions League perspective; with there being little guarantee that Milan will feature in next year's tournament.
Allegri is an experienced head coach and will want to stay at the top level. There is not much linking Allegri to the likes of Inter or Roma and, at this stage, it is difficult to picture the Italian at any club other than PSG; unless he were to stay at Juventus, to everybody's surprise, for another season.
Antonio Conte
Conte has been on the 'market' for some time now. The former Juventus and Chelsea boss was sacked by the West London club last summer to make room for Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri. Conte has taken a break from football since his dismissal but is now reportedly eager to get stuck back into management. Conte has been heavily linked with nearly all of the Italian clubs who are looking for a new boss. It has been reported that Roma president James Pallotta offered the role of head coach to Conte but the Italian manager would have rejected it; likely due to the lack of freedom at the club due to debt and a lacklustre squad.
Conte, at this point, appears likely to take over from Luciano Spalletti at Inter Milan; if the current boss leaves the club or is dismissed. People involved with the club appear to suggest that there is a chance Spalletti could stay on but it is hard to picture that being the case if Conte expresses directly to Inter his interest in taking over from Claudio Ranieri at the end of the season.
Maurizio Sarri
Sarri has had an interesting first season in Chelsea. After a flying start, Sarri had the support of the Chelsea fans behind him and had a lot of potential moving forward. However, the past 8 months have seen Chelsea fall off their perch somewhat, barely qualifying for the Champions League and having a poor run of form in January and February. Furthermore, the club have been given a transfer ban which means that they cannot buy players for the next two transfer windows; the ban officially upheld this week.
The chances of Sarri leaving Chelsea are, in all honesty, remote. The Italian looks to have done enough to cement himself in the role and the club will look to avoid as much change as possible considering they will not be able to sign players in the summer. If Sarri was to leave Chelsea, however, Roma or Juventus would seem like a possible destination.
The Others
Lazio president Claudio Lotito, as aforementioned, is reportedly considering the dismissal of Simone Inzaghi if the club fails to win the Coppa Italia and, if this is the case, there are a number of possible outcomes for both Inzaghi and Lazio. Inzaghi is a young coach and, in all likelihood, he would not struggle to find a similar job, whether in Italy or abroad. If Atalanta lose head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, the Bergamo side would seem a nice fit for Inzaghi. On the other hand, it is unclear who the club would bring in to replace Inzaghi, or whether they would once again rely on the club's own staff development system.
Earlier today, AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has said that the upper management still has the utmost confidence in Gennaro Gattuso; but a departure of the Italian manager cannot be ruled out, especially not if Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League next season. If Gattuso were to leave his role at Milan, there is no guarantee that he would continue in management; or whether or not he would adopt a different role, whether at Milan or elsewhere.
