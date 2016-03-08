Serie A, manager salaries: Allegri in first, Gattuso same as Mazzarri
04 September at 11:15Over €7m of difference between the first and the last. In the list of the manager salaries in Serie A, Allegri of Juventus tops the list with a salary of €7.5m per year, while Chievo's D'Anna earns just €350K per year. Down below is the full list.
Allegri €7.5m (Juventus, 2020)
Ancelotti €6.5m (Naples, 2021)
Spalletti €4.5m (Inter, 2021)
Di Francesco €3m (Rome, 2020)
Gattuso €2m (Milan, 2021)
Mazzarri €2m (Torino, 2020)
Gasperini €1.4m (Atalanta, 2021)
Inzaghi €1.3m (Lazio, 2020)
Pioli €1.1m (Fiorentina, 2019)
Giampaolo €1.1m (Samporia, 2020)
De Zerbi €1m (Sassuolo, 2020)
Maran €0.8m (Cagliari , 2020)
Gasperini €0.7m (Genoa, 2019)
Inzaghi €0.6m (Bologna, 2020)
D'Aversa €0.450m (Parma, 2020)
Simple €0.4m (Spal, 2020)
Andreazzoli €0.4m (Empoli, 2020)
Longo €0.4m (Frosinone, 2020)
Velazquez €0.350m (Udinese, 2021)
D'Anna €0.350m (Chievo, 2019)
