

Allegri €7.5m (Juventus, 2020)

Ancelotti €6.5m (Naples, 2021)

Spalletti €4.5m (Inter, 2021)

Di Francesco €3m (Rome, 2020)

Gattuso €2m (Milan, 2021)

Mazzarri €2m (Torino, 2020)

Gasperini €1.4m (Atalanta, 2021)

Inzaghi €1.3m (Lazio, 2020)

Pioli €1.1m (Fiorentina, 2019)

Giampaolo €1.1m (Samporia, 2020)

De Zerbi €1m (Sassuolo, 2020)

Maran €0.8m (Cagliari , 2020)

Gasperini €0.7m (Genoa, 2019)

Inzaghi €0.6m (Bologna, 2020)

D'Aversa €0.450m (Parma, 2020)

Simple €0.4m (Spal, 2020)

Andreazzoli €0.4m (Empoli, 2020)

Longo €0.4m (Frosinone, 2020)

Velazquez €0.350m (Udinese, 2021)

D'Anna €0.350m (Chievo, 2019)

Over €7m of difference between the first and the last. In the list of the manager salaries in Serie A, Allegri of Juventus tops the list with a salary of €7.5m per year, while Chievo's D'Anna earns just €350K per year. Down below is the full list.