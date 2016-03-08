Serie A: Milan vs Bologna 0-0, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

06 May at 19:45
AC Milan will be taking on Bologna in the Italian Serie A as this is a must win game for the rossoneri. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.

MATCH PREVIEW:

-AC Milan have only lost one of their last 18 Serie A meetings against Bologna (W12 D5), conceding only two goals in the last six such games.
- The reverse fixture between AC Milan and Bologna ended 0-0: the last time the Rossoneri failed to win any of the two games in a single Serie A campaign against Bologna was back in 2011/12 (D2).
- Bologna have won more games than any other team in the last eight Serie A match-days (six) and have scored the most goals (17, alongside Napoli).
- AC Milan have earned only five points in their last seven Serie A games: only Fiorentina (three) and Parma (four) have gained fewer points than the Rossoneri in this period.
- Bologna have scored three goals in each of their last two league games: the last time they had scored 3+ goals in three successive top-flight matches was back in November 1996.
- AC Milan have scored the highest percentage of goals from open play in Serie A this season (83%) - on the other hand, only SPAL have scored fewer than Bologna (57%).
- Bologna have made the most tackles in the second half of this Serie A season (286).
- Sinisa Mihajlovic has managed AC Milan in 32 Serie A matches (41% wins): only with Bologna has he recorded a higher winning percentage in Serie A (54%).
- AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu has been directly involved in two goals (one goal, one assist) in his two Serie A meetings against Bologna; against the Rossoblu is the first time he managed to score and assist a goal in the same league game in the Italian top-flight (2-1 in April 2018).
- Bologna’s Nicola Sansone has scored four goals in eight Serie A games played at the San Siro (two against AC Milan); only against Inter (four) has he scored more goals than against AC Milan (three) in the competition.

LIVE COMMENTARY:

