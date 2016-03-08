Serie A: Milan vs Cagliari 3-0 FT, as the rossoneri jump back into 4th place

AC Milan are set to take on Cagliari at the San Siro as this is a big game for the rossoneri. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Cagliari have lost 39 Serie A games against Milan (W8 D26), more than against any other side in the top-flight.

- AC Milan have found the back of the net in their last 18 Serie A encounters vs Cagliari (2.1 goals on average): the last time the Rossoneri failed to score against Cagliari in the top-flight was back in October 2008.

- AC Milan have won their last 13 home games in Serie A vs Cagliari, only against Chievo (14) have the Rossoneri had a longer run of home wins in their history in the competition.

- AC Milan have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five home games in all competitions: the Rossoneri had conceded at least one goal in the previous 13 home encounters.

- Cagliari have won only one of their last 12 top-flight games (D5 L6), winning just eight points – no team picked up fewer points in this period.

- Cagliari are winless in their last nine games in Serie A away from home (D3 L6): the last time they had a longer winless run away from home in the competition was back in April 2015.

- AC Milan have scored only one headed goal in Serie A 2018/19; no team has scored fewer - on the other hand, Cagliari have scored eight headers in the league this season (only Atalanta have scored more, 11)

- Cagliari have conceded more goals in the first 15 minutes of play in the current Serie A season than any other team (eight): 26% of the total goals conceded by them (31 total).

- Krzysztof Piatek has scored three goals with his first three shots on target for AC Milan in all competitions.

- Kiril Despodov could make his debut with Cagliari; he has scored eight goals in the Bulgarian top-flight his season. The last Bulgarian player to score in Serie A was Andrej Galabinov (15/10/2017, Genoa vs Cagliari).



LIVE COMMENTARY: