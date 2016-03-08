Serie A: Milan vs Cagliari 3-0 FT, as the rossoneri jump back into 4th place

piatek, milan, applaude, squadra, 2018/19
10 February at 22:30
AC Milan are set to take on Cagliari at the San Siro as this is a big game for the rossoneri. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com. 

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Cagliari have lost 39 Serie A games against Milan (W8 D26), more than against any other side in the top-flight.
- AC Milan have found the back of the net in their last 18 Serie A encounters vs Cagliari (2.1 goals on average): the last time the Rossoneri failed to score against Cagliari in the top-flight was back in October 2008.
- AC Milan have won their last 13 home games in Serie A vs Cagliari, only against Chievo (14) have the Rossoneri had a longer run of home wins in their history in the competition.
- AC Milan have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five home games in all competitions: the Rossoneri had conceded at least one goal in the previous 13 home encounters.
- Cagliari have won only one of their last 12 top-flight games (D5 L6), winning just eight points – no team picked up fewer points in this period.
- Cagliari are winless in their last nine games in Serie A away from home (D3 L6): the last time they had a longer winless run away from home in the competition was back in April 2015.
- AC Milan have scored only one headed goal in Serie A 2018/19; no team has scored fewer - on the other hand, Cagliari have scored eight headers in the league this season (only Atalanta have scored more, 11)
- Cagliari have conceded more goals in the first 15 minutes of play in the current Serie A season than any other team (eight): 26% of the total goals conceded by them (31 total).
- Krzysztof Piatek has scored three goals with his first three shots on target for AC Milan in all competitions.
- Kiril Despodov could make his debut with Cagliari; he has scored eight goals in the Bulgarian top-flight his season. The last Bulgarian player to score in Serie A was Andrej Galabinov (15/10/2017, Genoa vs Cagliari).

LIVE COMMENTARY:

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.