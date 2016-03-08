Serie A: Milan vs Inter 2-3, as Calhanoglu and Lautaro shined for their respective teams

17 March at 22:55
AC Milan took on Inter Milan in a big derby game for both teams. Rino Gattuso had a healthy team to choose from where as Luciano Spalletti had to do without both Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan. The game started off with a bang as Vecino gave Inter an early lead after tapping home Lautaro Martinez's assist. The nerazzurri had the better chances as they went into half-time with a 0-1 lead.

Inter came out strong in the second half as De Vrij gave his side a 0-2 lead. The game really took off as Bakayoko put Milan on the board a few moments later. The rossoneri started pushing strong but Inter were awarded a controversial penalty-kick for a Castillejo foul on Politano. Lautaro Martinez stepped up and made it 1-3 Inter late on in the game. Argentine defender Musacchio got Milan back into the game but it was too little too late for the rossoneri as Inter have the bragging rights for the night...

THE PLAYER RATINGS:

Milan: Donnarumma 6,5, Calabria 6, Musacchio 7.5, Romagnoli 6,5, Rodriguez 6, Kessie 6, Bakayoko, 7.5, Paqueta 6, Suso 6,5, Piatek 6, Calhanoglu 7,5.

Subs: Castillejo 7, Cutrone 6,5, Conti 6,5

Inter: Handanovic 6.5, D'Ambrosio 7, De Vrij 7.5, Skriniar 7.5, Asamoah 6.5, Vecino 7.5, Brozovic 6, Gagliardini 6.5, Politano 7, Lautaro 7.5, Perisic 6.5. 

Subs: Valero 6, Candreva 6.5, Ranocchia 6

Comments

