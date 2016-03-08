...
Serie A: Milan vs Inter 2-3 FT, as the nerazzurri jump back into third place

17 March at 22:25
AC Milan will be taking on Inter Milan in a huge derby game for both clubs as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com. 

MATCH PREVIEW:

- This will be the 170th Milan derby in Serie A; the Nerazzurri have won twice and drawn three of the meetings since the Rossoneri last won, back in January 2016 (3-0).
- AC Milan have failed to score in their last two Milan derbies in Serie A: only twice in the history of the competition have the Rossoneri failed to find the net in three consecutive games against Inter (the last time was between 1979 and 1981).
- In all competitions, AC Milan are unbeaten in their last six Milan derbies as host team (W3, D3); the last time they lost was back in October 2012 (0-1).
- Seven of the last eight goals between AC Milan and Inter have come in the second half of Serie A games.
- AC Milan have won their last five Serie A games – they have not won six consecutive matches in the competition since 2006 (9).
- In 2019, Inter have picked up just 11 points in eight games in Serie A (W3 D2 L3), nine less than AC Milan have managed (20: W6, D2); only Juventus have picked up more points than the Rossoneri this calendar year (22).
- Luciano Spalletti is unbeaten in his three Milan derbies in Serie A as Inter manager (W2, D1).
- Inter have scored 38% of their goals (15/40) in the last 15 minutes of Serie A games this season, including one in their last top-flight match as well as one in the reverse fixture; no team has scored a higher percentage of their goals in this period of matches.
- The last Milan player to have scored in his first Milan derby in Serie A was Jeremy Menez in November 2014; while for Inter it was Antonio Candreva, in November 2016.
- Inter’s Lautaro Martinez is the outfield player to have played the most games (13) and to have scored the most goals (5) in 2019 in all competitions.

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

