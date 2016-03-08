Serie A: Milan vs Lazio live, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

AC Milan are set to take on Lazio in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the action here bellow:



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Lazio have only won two of their last 13 Serie A meetings against AC Milan: six wins for the Rossoneri and five draws.

- Lazio’s last Serie A away win against AC Milan was back in 1989 (1-0 thanks to Maldini’s owngoal): since then the Rossoneri have collected 18 wins and 11 draws.

- Lazio are the side against which AC Milan have drawn the most Serie A games (59, level with AS Roma) – only against Juventus (81) have the Biancocelesti lost more league games than against the Rossoneri (65).

- Lazio have won their last two games against Fiorentina and Torino: they could win three consecutive matches for the first time since September 2018 in Serie A (4).

- AC Milan have kept a clean sheet after having conceded at least two goals in five of the previous six league games.

- AC Milan have scored just three goals in the first half of matches in Serie A this season, only Sampdoria (0) have fewer.

- Lazio have earned seven points from their first five away matches in Serie A this season (W2 D1).

- Ciro Immobile (2017-18 and 2019-20) is the second player in Serie A history to have scored at least 12 goals after MD10 in two seasons, the other being Giuseppe Meazza (1933-34 and 1935-36).

- AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessié has scored three goals against Lazio, including his first two goals in Serie A (during his debut on 21th August 2016): against no side has he scored more goals in the top-flight.

- Ciro Immobile has scored two Serie A hat-tricks with Lazio – one was against Milan in September 2017.



