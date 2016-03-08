Serie A: Milan vs Napoli 0-0 as Donnarumma and Piatek did well for the rossoneri

piatek, milan, riscaldamento, applaude, sorriso, 2018/19
26 January at 22:50
AC Milan played against Napoli today at the San Siro as this was an interesting game between Rino Gattuso and ex-Milan manager Carlo Ancelotti. In the end, the game ended 0-0 as both sides had to settle for a point each even if they would've surely loved to get a win instead.

The game started off well as Milan and Napoli both had pretty solid chances but Donnarumma and Ospina came up big for their respective sides. The game got a little sluggish a little before and then again right after the half-time break as the action picked up late on. Even so, both clubs failed to score on the night as the game ended 0-0. Fabian Ruiz and Carlo Ancelotti were both sent off in the final moments but the rossoneri could not take advantage. You can view our Calciomercato.com game ratings bellow right now:

PLAYER RATINGS, MILAN VS NAPOLI 0-0:

Milan: Donnarumma 7.5, Calabria 6.5, Musacchio 6.5, Romagnoli 7, Rodriguez 6.5, Kessie 5.5, Bakayoko 6.5, Paqueta 6, Suso 6.5, Cutrone 6, Calhanoglu 6. 

Subs: Piatek 7, Laxalt 6, Borini 6.

Napoli: Ospina 7, Malcuit 6.5, Albiol 6, Koulibaly 6.5, Rui 6.5, Callejon 6, Ruiz 5.5, Zielinski 7, Insigne 6, Mertens 5.5, Milik 6. 

Subs: Verdi 6, Ounas 6, Ghoulam 6. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.