Serie A: Milan vs Napoli 0-0 as Donnarumma and Piatek did well for the rossoneri

AC Milan played against Napoli today at the San Siro as this was an interesting game between Rino Gattuso and ex-Milan manager Carlo Ancelotti. In the end, the game ended 0-0 as both sides had to settle for a point each even if they would've surely loved to get a win instead.



The game started off well as Milan and Napoli both had pretty solid chances but Donnarumma and Ospina came up big for their respective sides. The game got a little sluggish a little before and then again right after the half-time break as the action picked up late on. Even so, both clubs failed to score on the night as the game ended 0-0. Fabian Ruiz and Carlo Ancelotti were both sent off in the final moments but the rossoneri could not take advantage. You can view our Calciomercato.com game ratings bellow right now:



PLAYER RATINGS, MILAN VS NAPOLI 0-0:



Milan: Donnarumma 7.5, Calabria 6.5, Musacchio 6.5, Romagnoli 7, Rodriguez 6.5, Kessie 5.5, Bakayoko 6.5, Paqueta 6, Suso 6.5, Cutrone 6, Calhanoglu 6.



Subs: Piatek 7, Laxalt 6, Borini 6.



Napoli: Ospina 7, Malcuit 6.5, Albiol 6, Koulibaly 6.5, Rui 6.5, Callejon 6, Ruiz 5.5, Zielinski 7, Insigne 6, Mertens 5.5, Milik 6.



Subs: Verdi 6, Ounas 6, Ghoulam 6.