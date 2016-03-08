Serie A: Milan vs Napoli, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

MATCH PREVIEW:



- Milan have won only one of their last 15 Serie A games against Napoli (D5 L9), 2-0 at home in December 2014.

- Napoli have won three times in their last five away games against Milan in Serie A (D1 L1), while in the previous 19 against the Rossoneri they had failed to win a single game (D9 L10).

- Napoli lost their last away game against Inter in Serie A: the last time the Partenopei lost their away league games against both Inter and AC Milan in a single season was back in 2010/11.

- Milan have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six Serie A games, as many as in the previous 26 in the competition.

- Milan and Napoli have attempted the most shots from outside the box in Serie A this season (172).

- Milan have scored the fewest goals from set-piece situations in the top-five European Leagues in 2018/19 (two).

- Since Gattuso became manager of Milan in December 2017, only two Serie A teams (Juventus 2.7 & Napoli 2.3) have recorded a better points-per-game ratio than the Rossoneri (1.77).

- Napoli’s Carlo Ancelotti managed 420 matches in all competitions as Milan boss (238 wins), winning eight trophies in the process.

- Since the start of December, just two goalkeepers have kept four clean sheets in Serie A, Donnarumma (Milan) and Handanovic (Inter), although the former has made four more saves than the latter (25 vs 21).

- Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne has scored more Serie A goals versus Milan than any other team (six goals). Among teams he has faced at least 12 times in the competition the Rossoneri are one of the three against whom the Italian striker has never lost (also Genoa and Torino).



LIVE COMMENTARY:

