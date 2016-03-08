Serie A: Napoli 2 vs Lazio 1, as Milik shined for his team

Napoli took on Lazio today in what was a great Serie A match-up. Carlo Ancelotti's team took on Simone Inzaghi's team as Napoli had to do without 4 important players: Koulibaly, Allan, Hamsik and Lorenzo Insigne. Even so, Napoli still had a lot of quality in their team as they started off the game quite strong. José Callejon gave his team the lead as Milik doubled Napoli's lead with a beautiful free-kick goal.



Ancelotti's team started the second half with a 2-0 lead but Lazio's Ciro Immobile cut that lead in half early in the second half. The joy didn't last long for Lazio as moments later, Francesco Acerbi was sent off. This pretty much closed the game as Napoli held on to their lead very well. You can view our player ratings bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



Napoli vs Lazio 2-1, the player ratings:



Napoli: Meret 7, Malcuit 7, Albiol 6.5, Maksimovic 6.5, Mario Rui 6.5, Callejon 7.5, Fabian Ruiz 7, Diawara 6, Zielinski 7, Mertens 6.5, Milik 8.



Lazio: Strakosha 7, Felipe 6, Acerbi 5, Radu 5.5, Lulic 6.5, Parolo 6.5, Leiva 6, SMS 6, Lukaku 5.5, Luis Alberto 6, Immobile 7.



