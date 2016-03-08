Serie A: Napoli-Fiorentina 0-1, as Chiesa opened the score
18 January at 22:05Rino Gattuso's Napoli are set to take on Giuseppe Iachini's Fiorentina in the Italian Serie A this evening. Earlier today, Simone Inzaghi's Lazio beat Sampdoria by an impressive 5-1 score line as they have been on fire of late. Gattuso will surely hope to get the win today as Napoli have been struggling. ADL's team are coming off a 1-0 loss to Lazio in the Serie A but they did beat Perugia mid-week in the Coppa Italia. On the other hand, Fiorentina are coming off a 1-0 win to SPAL in the Serie A and they also beat Atalanta mid-week in the Italian Coppa Italia. This should be a solid game as there is only three points separating both sides in the standings.
You can follow all of the live action with us bellow as you can also view the official lineups as well.
CONFIRMED LINEUPS:
Napoli: Ospina; Hysaj, Manolas, Di Lorenzo, Luperto; Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.
Fiorentina: Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Benassi, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Chiesa, Cutrone.
LIVE COMMENTARY:
